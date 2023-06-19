Songs We Associate With Movies

Everyone has songs that instantly remind them of something: Maybe it’s riding around with friends in high school . . . a memorable night with someone special . . . Someone on social media asked, “What’s a song that immediately makes you think of a movie? Here are some good ones:

Danger Zone”, Kenny Loggins . . . “Top Gun” “The Power of Love”, Huey Lewis and the News . . . “Back to the Future” “Stuck in the Middle with You”, Stealers Wheel . . . “Reservoir Dogs” “(I’ve Had) the Time of My Life” . . . “Dirty Dancing” Eye of the Tiger”, Survivor . . . “Rocky 3