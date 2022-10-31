Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written By Jon Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi has a songwriting catalog that few can match – and not all of them are Bon Jovi songs. The folks at American Songwriter broke down the top 10 songs JBJ wrote for other artists:

The list includes Alice Cooper’s “Hell Is Living Without You”, Loverboy’s “Notorious”, and Ted Nugent’s “That’s the Story of Love”.

He wrote a number of hits for Cher, including “We All Sleep Alone” and “Does Anybody Really Fall In Love Anymore?”

Bon Jovi has also written songs for artists like Stevie Nicks, Hall & Oates, and Meat Loaf.

What are some other famous songs that weren’t written by the artist who sang them?

1. “Notorious,” Loverboy (1987)

2. “We All Sleep Alone,” Cher (1987)

3. “You’re Not My Lover (But You Were Last Night),” Dalton (1987)

4. “That’s the Story of Love,” Ted Nugent (1988)

5. “Peace in Our Time,” Gorky Park (1989)

6. “Hell Is Living Without You,” Alice Cooper (1989)

7. “Does Anybody Really Fall in Love Anymore?” Cher (1989)

8. “So Close,” Hall & Oates (1990)

9. “Sometimes It’s a Bitch,” Stevie Nicks (1991)

10. “Elvis in Vegas,” Meat Loaf (2010)