Sonic Introduces New BBQ Chip Seasoned Tots

BBQ season is hitting Sonic Drive-In!

The chain is adding a BBQ Chip version of its famous tots!

The tots are coated in the sweet and zesty BBQ seasoning you would find on chips.

While the new item launches on February 27, app users can get early access now!

Sonic’s BBQ Chip Seasoned Tots will be available until March 26.

Would you try these? What do you usually order from Sonic? What else would BBQ chip seasoning taste good with?