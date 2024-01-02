Sonic Unveils New Peanut Butter Bacon Shake

Sonic is kicking off 2024 in an indulgent way.

The fast food chain will sell its new peanut butter bacon shake starting January 8.

The treat combines Sonic’s signature vanilla soft serve ice cream, peanut butter, and crispy bacon pieces.

This limited-time item will be available from January 8 to February 4.

Why or why would you not try this? What is your favorite type of milkshake? What is your dream milkshake that you wish Sonic would sell?