Sony Has Found Its New ‘Karate Kid’

Sony Pictures has found its new Karate Kid.

American Born Chinese star Ben Wang has been chosen to star in the latest version of the franchise.

Studio insiders report that out of the thousands of actors that auditioned for the part, Wang had a “standout audition.”

The film will feature Jackie Chan, and Ralph Macchio will reprise their roles. As far as the plot, that’s under wraps. The film is scheduled to be released on December 13, 2024.

What’s the hardest part about moving to a new city and meeting new people?