Sony Releases a Walkman for Its 40th Anniversary

If you never thought cassette tapes would make a comeback, think again, the Sony Walkman is back, introducing a whole new generation to what was once the staple portable music player. Sony confirmed Friday that it will release a new version of its revolutionary portable music player, the NW-A100TPS with a 40th-anniversary logo printed on the back. This device is quite an upgrade from the original 1979 version, sporting features like an S-Master HX digital amplifier to deliver high-resolution audio, up to 26 hours of battery life, and a USB-C port for connections. Do you still have your original Sony Walkman and do you use it? What would influence your decision whether or not to purchase one of the 40th-anniversary devices? What draws you back to an era of cassettes and vinyl?