The much-anticipated Sopranos prequel, Many Saints of Newark finally has an opening date. After several postponements because of COVID concerns, the film will now be released in theaters and on HBO Max on September 24, 2021. This film is described as the origin story of how the tale of The Sopranos began. If you recall, young Tony Soprano will be played by Michael Gandolfini, the actual son of James Gandolfini who played Tony Soprano. Who was your favorite Sopranos character?