“Sorry”: Baseball card confuses pitcher Shane Bieber for Justin Bieber

iStock/fstop123

iStock/fstop123A baseball card company seems to have gotten their Biebers mixed up.

On a card for Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber, it mistakenly refers to him as “Justin” in his bio. Shane called out the The Topps Company on Twitter, posting a photo of the card and highlighting the goof.

Shane’s name is printed correctly at the top of the card, but the blurb underneath reads, "In each of his first three big-league appearances, Justin was particularly comfortable on the road.”

Topps delivered the perfect response to Shane, quoting a Justin Bieber lyric: “Is it too late to say sorry?”

Justin also got in on the fun, tweeting at Shane, “I feel like we have a special connection.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.