Sorry Kiddos…No Response…No Service!

Why is it that when you’re kids are around, their face is constantly in their phones? Whether is games, social media, texting their friends. They ALWAYS have it near by.

Yet it takes them FOREVER to reply to your texts?! Well, a fellow parent has made an app that will lock the child’s phone until they answer you! I love this!

Nick Herbert’s app is called ReplyASAP. It makes a sound alerting the kid that you texted even if the phone is in silent mode.

The app was intended for young people but Herbert said the feature could be used for elderly family members as well.

Currently, the app is only available for Android phones. An iOS version is not ready yet.

Would you put this app on your kid’s phone? What is the longest your child has gone without answering a text from you? Did you get worried? Whenever my son doesn’t text back I always imagine the worst!!!