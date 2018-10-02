Sorry Monopoly, McDonald’s To Debut New Game

Just in time for the Halloween season McDonald’s is giving customers a new way to win free swag.

The Halloween themed, “Trick. Treat. Win!” game begins this Friday, October 5th.

There are 3 different ways to get hooked up. You can score an instant-win food prize, an instant win non-food prize, or you could score an entry token game piece that you can use to enter for a daily prize or the final drawing.

Game pieces can be found on select items or through the McDonald’s app. McDonald’s is starting everyone off with some winning. If you use the code 20FREETOKENS you can automatically collect twenty tokens that can be used to enter in the daily sweepstakes and/or the final drawing.

What is the biggest prize that you have ever won?