Sorry Oprah….You’re Going To Have To Wait.

Who would DARE tell her to wait? Well, plans for Oprah to appear in Toronto have been scrapped because of Toronto’s involvement in the NBA Finals. Nice job Raptors!

Oprah was scheduled to appear at Scotiabank Arena for her “Your Path Made Clear” speaking engagement, but if the NBA Finals make it to Game 7 that game is in Toronto and Oprah doesn’t want to compete with the hysteria of a Game 7.

If you have a ticket for Oprah’s appearance you can get a refund at the point of purchase. I am hoping that little old ladies still come and start a scuffle with the basketball fans. Come on! That would be funny!

Do you think the Finals will go to seven games? Who do you have winning the NBA Championship, Golden State or Toronto?