Sorry Sir, Park’s Closed…Mouse Outside Should Have Told You!

A Florida man was arrested due to his choice in lockdown location. He chose Disney’s Discovery Island.

Not a bad place to choose if it was still like that, but it’s been abandoned for years.

Officers found him on Thursday. Apparently he had been there since Monday or Tuesday.

He planned on camping out there for a week.

He said he chose the location because it felt like a “tropical paradise.”

He told officers he didn’t know it was a restricted area even though there were no trespassing signs everywhere.

If you could quarantine anywhere, what location would you choose? I would choose Lake Como, Italy!!

Discovery Island had been the site of a zoological park before the island was closed to the public in 1999.