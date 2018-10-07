Sorry, You’re Dog Is Not As Smart As You Think.

Border Collie Wearing Glasses Sitting at a Table With His Paw on a Keyboard

How dare they say this! Who did this study?! I demand a re-do!

Researchers compared the intelligence of dogs up against other social hunters like bears, wolves, and hyenas.

The canines came in behind the other animals in the comparison.

According to the study, when dogs do well in studies like these, they are propped-up more than other animals who rank just as high on the smart chart. We tend to give puppies more love because they are our domesticated friends…while bears and wolves aren’t.

What’s the one thing your dog does that shows you they’re smart?