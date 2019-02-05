SOTU Guests Include Boy Bullied for Last Name “Trump”

A boy who has been bullied for having the same last name as President Trump will be attending his State of the Union address.

Sixth grader from Wilmington will be a special guest during the President’s State of the Union speech tonight. Joshua Trump says he is bullied because of his last name. https://t.co/CKAc3HmQUm pic.twitter.com/0Xt34ywkhN — Matt O’Donnell (@matt_odonnell) February 5, 2019

The White House released a statement today saying 6th-grader Joshua Trump of Wilmington, Delaware will be at the U.S. Capitol. Joshua is among the list of about a dozen people invited by the President and First Lady Melania Trump. Joshua will sit with First Lady Melania Trump tonight at the address, which begins at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Other guests attending tonight’s third State of the Union for President Trump include Fathers of three of the victims from the Parkland shooting last year.

President Trump and the First Lady also say some of the special guests include the family of a couple murdered by an illegal immigrant in Nevada last month.

Also on the guest list is a Homeland Security agent who focuses on human trafficking.

The President is also bringing Matthew Charles, a convicted drug dealer who was the first prisoner released under the recently passed prison reform measure — the First Step Act.

Alice Johnson will be in attendance. Johnson was serving a life sentence on drug charges, but the President granted her clemency last June after reality TV star Kim Kardashian brought her case to his attention.