Soul Train the musical is headed to Broadway. The Roots, Questlove, will be the executive producer. The play will follow the life of Soul Train creator and host Don Cornelius as he is inventing the show. Don Cornelius committed suicide in 2012. His son Tony, will also serve as an executive producer. The Broadway debut is planned for 2021 to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Soul Train. Did you watch Soul Train growing up? What is your fondest memory? Who was your favorite dancer?