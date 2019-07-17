Soundtrack queen Ellie Goulding marks two billion views of "Love Me Like You Do" video

Walt Disney Television/Paula LoboEllie Goulding's got a new career milestone to celebrate: her video for "Love Me Like You Do," her hit song from the 50 Shades of Grey soundtrack has just surpassed two billion views. It's just one of many soundtrack songs Ellie's done over the years, but she says she's always up for more.

"I just love it," she tells ABC Radio about creating a song for a movie soundtrack. "It just gives it a place in time -- a place for it to be, y'know...forever."

In fact, Ellie's been in love with movie music since she was a kid.

"The first thing that inspired me as a kid was film soundtracks, and so whenever someone asks me to do a soundtrack, I just say yes," she says.



This past week, "Love Me Like You Do" was averaging more than 960,000 daily views, which helped it hit the two billion mark. In YouTube history, there are fewer than 35 videos that have reached that milestone.

Among the movies that have featured Ellie Goulding songs on their soundtracks: Divergent, Bridget Jones' Baby, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2. She also contributed a track to the most recent Game of Thrones-inspired album, For the Throne.





