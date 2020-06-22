Soundtrack to Lynyrd Skynyrd biopic 'Street Survivors' to be released Friday

Cleopatra Records

The soundtrack album for the new biopic Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash will be released on Friday, June 26, as a CD, digitally and as a limited-edition LP pressed on either white or blue vinyl.

The album features original music inspired by Lynyrd Skynrd, selections from the movie’s orchestral score and a cover of J.J. Cale‘s “Call Me the Breeze” by veteran rocker Pat Travers. Skynyrd, of course, popularized “Call Me the Breeze” when they recorded the tune for their sophomore album, 1974’s Second Helping.

Three of the original songs on the Street Survivors soundtrack are by PyleTribe, a band featuring former Lynyrd Skynyrd member Artimus Pyle on drums and his son Chris on vocals, guitar and percussion. In addition, Artimus’ son Marshall contributed the lead track, “Southern Feeling (Last Day).”

In advance of the album’s release, one of the tracks, the PyleTribe song “Black Creek,” has been made available as a digital single and via streaming services.

The CD version of the soundtrack will feature three bonus tracks from the film’s score.

As previously reported, Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash is based on Artimus Pyle’s firsthand account of the tragic 1977 accident that killed Skynyrd frontman Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, backing vocalist Cassie Gaines and several other people.

Street Survivors will get its home video release in multiple formats on June 30. The movie, which you can pre-order now, will be available as a DVD/Blu-ray/CD set, a digital download, and via video-on-demand platforms.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



