Soundtrack to new David Bowie film ‘Moonage Daydream’ due out digitally in September

The soundtrack album to the official David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream will be released via digital formats on September 16, coinciding with the movie’s theatrical premiere, while a two-CD version will follow on November 18.

The collection, which can be preordered now, features songs that span Bowie’s entire career and includes previously unreleased recordings, mixes created specifically for the movie film and this album, as well as segments boasting dialogue from the late rock legend.

One of the album’s tracks, a newly remixed version of Bowie’s 1983 hit “Modern Love,” has been released as an advance digital single. It begins with an isolated piano track from the original recording and ends with a section that showcases the backing vocals a cappella.

The soundtrack also features a previously unreleased live medley combining “The Jean Genie” and The Beatles‘ “Love Me Do” that was recorded in 1973 at Bowie’s final Ziggy Stardust concert at London’s Hammersmith Odeon, with Jeff Beck on guitar. Other highlights include an early version of the 1971 gem “Quicksand” and a previously unreleased 1974 live rendition of “Rock ‘n’ Roll with Me.”

A three-LP vinyl version of the Moonage Daydream soundtrack will be released in 2023.

Moonage Daydream offers viewers kaleidoscopic cinematic exploration into Bowie’s life and creative journey using his own narration, archival footage and live performances, as well as unheard music. The film was written and directed by Brett Morgen, whose previous credits include The Kid Stays in the Picture, the Rolling Stones documentary Crossfire Hurricane and Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck.

Bowie’s longtime friend, collaborator and co-producer Tony Visconti served as the musical producer of the project.

Here’s the full track list of the Moonage Daydream companion album:

“Time… one of the most complex expressions…”

“Ian Fish U.K. Heir” (Moonage Daydream Mix 1)

“Hallo Spaceboy” (Remix Moonage Daydream Edit)

Medley: “Wild Eyed Boy from Freecloud”/”All the Young Dudes”/”Oh! You Pretty Things” (Live)

“Life on Mars?” (2016 Mix Moonage Daydream Edit)

“Moonage Daydream” (Live)

“The Jean Genie”/”Love Me Do”/”The Jean Genie” (Live) — featuring Jeff Beck

“The Light” (Excerpt)*

“Warszawa” (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

“Quicksand” (Early Version 2021 Mix)

Medley: “Future Legend”/”Diamonds Dogs” intro/”Cracked Actor”

“Rock ‘n’ Roll with Me” (Live in Buffalo 11/8/1974)

“Aladdin Sane” (Moonage Daydream Edit)

“Subterraneans”

“Space Oddity” (Moonage Daydream Mix)

“V-2 Schneider “

“Sound and Vision” (Moonage Daydream Mix)

“A New Career in a New Town” (Moonage Daydream Mix)

“Word on a Wing” (Moonage Daydream Excerpt)

“‘Heroes'” (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

“D.J.” (Moonage Daydream Mix)

“Ashes to Ashes” (Moonage Daydream Mix)

“Move On” (Moonage Daydream acappella Mix Edit)

“Moss Garden” (Moonage Daydream Edit)

“Cygnet Committee”/”Lazarus” (Moonage Daydream Mix)

“Memory of a Free Festival” (Harmonium Edit)

“Modern Love” (Moonage Daydream Mix)

“Let’s Dance” (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

“The Mysteries” (Moonage Daydream Mix)

“Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide” (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

“Ian Fish U.K. Heir” (Moonage Daydream Mix 2)

“Word on a Wing” (Moonage Daydream Mix)

“Hallo Spaceboy” (live Moonage Daydream Mix)

“I Have Not Been to Oxford Town” (Moonage Daydream Acappella Mix Edit)

“‘Heroes'”: “IV. Sons of the Silent Age”” (Excerpt)*

“★” (Moonage Daydream Mix Edit)

“Ian Fish U.K. Heir” (Moonage Daydream Mix Excerpt)

“Memory of a Free Festival” (Moonage Daydream Mix Edit)

“Starman”

“You’re aware of a deeper existence…”

“Changes”

“Let me tell you one thing…”

“Well, you know what this has been an incredible pleasure…”



* = Performed by Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra conducted by Marin Alsop

