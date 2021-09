Well who knew this was a thing-Sour Patch Kids has a makeup line

Sour Patch Kids is collaborating with Morphe.

Tomorrow (September 23) the makeup line launches with 5 items.

Sour Then Sweet-eyeshadow palette.

Set It Sweet Continuous-setting mist.

Pucker Party-lip gloss

Colorful Crew-beauty sponges

Candy Lip Scrubs.

All items are under $25.

What do you think of this collaboration?