If you want to take your candy game to a new level this Easter skip the peeps and head to Walmart for a bag of Sour Patch Kids Marshmallows.
Instagram food blogger @iwantyoursnack reported, “They taste like sour peeps…but better in my opinion.”
The bags come with four flavors Redberry, Lime, Blue Raspberry, and Orange.
What is your favorite Easter candy?
Sour Patch Kids Marshmallows Are Available at Walmart
If you want to take your candy game to a new level this Easter skip the peeps and head to Walmart for a bag of Sour Patch Kids Marshmallows.