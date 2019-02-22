Sour Patch Kids Marshmallows Are Available at Walmart

If you want to take your candy game to a new level this Easter skip the peeps and head to Walmart for a bag of Sour Patch Kids Marshmallows.
Instagram food blogger @iwantyoursnack reported, “They taste like sour peeps…but better in my opinion.”
The bags come with four flavors Redberry, Lime, Blue Raspberry, and Orange.
What is your favorite Easter candy?

