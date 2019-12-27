Source: Taylor Swift spends Christmas in England with boyfriend Joe Alwyn

ABC/Image Group LA

Taylor Swift enjoyed a very British Christmas this year.

After spending the better part of December in New York City, an insider tells E! News the singer went across the pond to spend the holidays with boyfriend Joe Alwyn in his native England.

"She was there for the week leading up to Christmas and spent time with Joe's family and friends," the source says. "Some of Taylor's family also flew in from Nashville to spend time with them."

She may even be ringing in the New Year there too. "Taylor is still there and will stay on with Joe after her family leaves,” the insider adds.

But the real question is, will they leave the Christmas lights up ‘til January?

Taylor may be back in the States soon, though. Her song from CATS, “Beautiful Ghosts,” is up for a Golden Globe on January 5.

