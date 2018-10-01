A stretch of South Florida beaches has been shut down due to “possible red tide.”

The health concern spans from Martin County south to Lantana including the island of Palm Beach.

As a result, all beaches in Martin County and in Palm Beach County from the northern county line to Lake Worth beach are closed to swimmers due to an unknown irritant.

The Town of Palm Beach has announced that is has closed both Midtown and Phipps Ocean beach due to possible red tide.

MIDTOWN AND PHIPPS OCEAN BEACHES ARE CLOSED: Midtown and Phipps Ocean Park beaches will be closed until further notice reference possible red tide. https://t.co/Ovcu62rBBH — Town of Palm Beach (@townpalmbeach) September 30, 2018

The announcement comes after news that several North Palm beach, beaches have been closed due to skin and respiratory irritants.

It is unclear how long the beaches will remain closed.

The post South Florida Beaches Closed for Possible “Red Tide” appeared first on 850 WFTL.