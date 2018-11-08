South Florida Man Catches Largest Python Ever in SFWMD Elimination Program

A Miami-Dade County man is credited with catching a record-setting snake the size of a human.

Homestead’s Kyle Penniston this week caught a Burmese python that measured 17-and-a-half feet and weighed 120 pounds. It was caught in the South Florida Water Management District as part of the Python Elimination Program. The district says it’s the largest python ever caught in the program’s history.

Record-setting 17-foot Burmese python caught in South Florida: “Eliminating invasive species such as Burmese pythons is critical to preserving the rare Everglades ecosystem,” officials say. https://t.co/SRwJiQVfZf pic.twitter.com/yrrNdQqhsu — ABC News (@ABC) November 8, 2018