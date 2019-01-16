South Florida student accused of exposing himself to teacher

Police say an 18-year-old student at Miami Northwestern Senior High School exposed himself to a teacher who was helping him with his college application.

Tuesday, high school senior Andre Washington was arrested on charges of indecent exposure and battery on a specified official or employee.

A female teacher was helping Boyd complete an application for college on a computer in the school’s college resource center in December when she looked down and noticed Washington’s “erected penis,” according to the police report.

Washington’s penis and hand had semen on them, according to police.

Police also said that the following day the teacher was walking backward in the hallway while speaking to a colleague when Washington “without provocation grabbed her leg without her permission.”

Washington was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $12,000 bond.