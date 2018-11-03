‘South Park Susan’ who called 911 on two black women wanted by police

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the 51-year-old business woman who is shown in a viral video harassing two black women for no apparent reason.

Susan Westwood who is now known as “South Park Susan” is wanted for misusing 911.

According to police, Westwood falsely claimed two sisters, Chele and Leisa Garris, tried to break into apartments at her complex.

The Garris sisters took footage of the incident and had retained a lawyer to represent them in a civil suit in connection to the event.

Westwood lost her job following the incident and is now facing charges including two counts of communicating threats and two counts of simple assault.