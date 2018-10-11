Soyuz Makes Emergency Landing After Rocket Failure

A NASA astronaut and his Russian counterpart are reportedly in good condition after their Soyuz capsule made an emergency landing shortly after a failed takeoff.

American Nick Hague and Russian Alexi Ovchinin were headed to the International Space Station after a launch earlier today from Kazakhstan.

Initial reports indicate there was a massive malfunction with the rocket’s booster, possibly failing to separate.

The men were forced to make an emergency ballistic descent and rescue crews were dispatched immediately.

Both men were found in good condition; they’ll be taken to a cosmonaut training center outside Moscow for evaluation.

The Russian space agency has already launched an investigation into the malfunction.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted that he’s grateful everyone is safe.

