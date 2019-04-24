Spa, Cirque, hiking & helicopters: Sarah McLachlan's ready for Las Vegas shows

Kharen Hill

Sarah McLachlan launches her three-night engagement at the Encore Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas tonight, and will also perform there April 26 and 27. While she's in Vegas, the Canadian star has a long list of things she plans to do in her downtime.

"I think the idea of getting to stay in one place for more than a day or two is very appealing," Sarah tells ABC Radio about why performing in Vegas is a treat for her.

"Vegas brings in so many people from all over the world so fans are constantly changing," she explains. On top of that, she notes, "For me, much of the allure of Vegas revolves around a multitude of amazing venues, shows and great restaurants."

So with all those possibilities, what does Sarah have planned when she's not on stage for the next few days?

"I always try to go see O, which is still my favorite Cirque [du Soleil] production after all these years," she tells ABC Radio. "Last time we went, we took a helicopter to the Grand Canyon and hiked there, which was so fun. And this time I'm gonna be checking out the ARIA spa, which I'm very excited about."

Sarah says she'd consider a more permanent Las Vegas residency, similar to the ones that Lady Gaga and Cher currently have, when her daughters are a bit older.

If you can't see Sarah at the Wynn, she has select dates scheduled in July and August in Canada and North America, nearly all of which will feature her playing with an orchestra.

