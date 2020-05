This looks hysterical. Netflix released a trailer for their upcoming comedy series, “Space Force.” In it, Steve Carell is hired to lead the new branch of service. Here’s an edited clip of the trailer. “Space Force,” is set for a May 29 launch, and touts a stellar cast that includes John Malkovich, Jane Lynch, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Schwartz, Noah Emmerich, Tawny Newsome, Diedrich Bader, and Jimmy O. Yang)