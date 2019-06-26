‘Space Jam 2’ Begins Filming

It looks like LeBron James’ long-awaited Space Jam sequel is finally in production. On Tuesday, the Lakers star confirmed that shooting for Space Jam 2 had begun, tweeting “Man this really just hit me! I’m really shooting Space Jam 2!!”, adding “This is CRAZINESS.” So who’s in the movie? So far we know that LeBron, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, and Damian Lillard will have ‘key roles’, along with WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has signed on as a producer. The movie is expected to be released in 2021. Are you hyped for Space Jam 2? Will it live up to the original? What other NBA players are you hoping will make an appearance?