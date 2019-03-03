SpaceX and “Ripley” Dock with ISS, Drop Off Supplies

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, the company’s first spacecraft that is designed to carry humans, docked successfully with the International Space Station 254 miles above Earth on Sunday.

The capsule lifted off – albeit without a crew this time around – from the Kennedy Space Center early Saturday morning.

The launch puts the U.S. one-step closer to stopping its decade-long reliance on Russia to send its astronauts into space, since the space shuttle program was retired.

As part of the test process, Crew Dragon is carrying a dummy named Ripley, named for the character Ellen Ripley in the “Alien” science fiction movie series.

The docking allowed the capsule to drop off about 400 pounds of supplies to the ISS.

If all goes as planned with the remainder of the flight, the capsule’s design will undergo additional reviews and safety checks before potentially flying NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the ISS in July.

SpaceX and Boeing have contracts with NASA worth up to $2.6 billion and $4.2 billion, respectively.

Boeing’s Starliner is scheduled to fly a demo mission without a crew no sooner than April.

Crew Dragon and Ripley are set to return to Earth at the end of the week.