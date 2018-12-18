SpaceX Falcon Launch Scrubbed, Will Retry Wednesday Morning

Vice President Mike Pence was on hand for the attempted launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Tuesday morning but the launch was scrubbed just minutes before the planned liftoff. The Falcon 9’s onboard computer ordered an abort while still on the pad and the launch window closed shortly thereafter. Another attempt to launch its Air Force GPS satellite payload will be made Wednesday morning.

Pence was set to deliver remarks about a planned executive order by President Donald Trump that would make the U.S. Space Command a major military command. This move will be the first step in creating the U.S. Space Force, a move the president announced back in March.

SpaceX team called a hold due to an out of family reading on first stage sensors. Vehicle and payload remain healthy; next launch attempt is tomorrow at 9:07 EST, 14:07 UTC. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 18, 2018

Three other rocket launches were scheduled for today, including a Blue Origin flight carrying a NASA scientific payload from western Texas. A Delta IV Heavy rocket is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base in northern California later Tuesday.

United Launch Alliance said Monday on Twitter that the Launch Readiness Review (LRR) had been completed and “We are a go for launch.”

Officials gave the Delta IV Heavy rocket a “unanimous go” for its launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Tuesday.

After conducting a Launch Readiness Review on Monday, officials said the United Launch Alliance (ULA) rocket will be ready to launch Tuesday at about 5:57 p.m.

We are go for launch! The Launch Readiness Review (LRR) was completed this morning. At the conclusion of the meeting, senior leaders were polled and gave a unanimous “go” for launch. https://t.co/wLoggekye0 — ULA (@ulalaunch) December 17, 2018

The rocket will launch a top-secret payload — a National Reconnaissance Office spacecraft — into orbit for a mission dubbed NROL-71, according to previous Tribune reports.

“We are proud to launch this critical payload in support of our nation’s national security mission,” ULA vice president of Government and Commercial Programs Gary Wentz said in a news release. “As the nation’s premiere launch provider, the teams have worked diligently to ensure continued mission success, delivering our customer’s payloads to the precise orbits requested.”

Neither of these rockets will be manned.

It may even take as long as August of 2020 before all the pieces are in place to begin launching manned missions with the Dragon 2 or CST-100.

Currently, NASA only has Soyuz seats booked through the end of 2019.