SpaghettiOs Introduces New Spicy Original Flavor Featuring Frank’s RedHot

Things are getting spicy over at Campbell’s.

The soup company has announced a new spicy version of SpaghettiOs that features Frank’s RedHot sauce!

The spice level won’t be TOO intense, of course, coming in a medium heat level.

You can find SpaghettiOs Spicy Original in stores starting this month!

Why or why wouldn’t you try this? What spicy foods are your favorite? Is there anything in particular you add to your SpaghettiOs?