‘Spanish Model,’ Latin-music tribute to Elvis Costello’s ‘This Year’s Model’ album, released today

Spanish Model, the unique new album featuring a variety of Latin-music artists performing Spanish-language versions of the songs from Elvis Costello‘s second studio effort, 1978’s This Year’s Model, got its release today.

As previously reported, Spanish Model features all of the songs from This Year’s Model, plus select other tunes from that record’s sessions, with newly recorded vocals by various Latin artists accompanied by the original music by Costello and his band The Attractions.

Coinciding with the album’s release, a music video for award-winning Colombian-born singer/songwriter Sebastian Yatra‘s rendition of “Big Tears,” re-titled “Llorar,” has debuted on Costello’s official YouTube channel.

“Big Tears” didn’t appear on This Year’s Model, but was released in 1978 as the B-side of the “Pump It Up” single, and also was included on Costello’s 1980 compilation, Taking Liberties.

“‘Big Tears’ should have always been on the album, as it was at least equal if not superior to some of the other songs but we always wanted to make 7″ inch singles very special by having such a great track on the flip side of a hit record,” Elvis explains. “Yatra’s wonderful rendition of the song, only confirms my feeling that the tune is now where it has always belonged.”

Among the other artists who put their Spanish-language spins on the This Year’s Model tunes are Juanes, Luis Fonsi and Vega.

Meanwhile, the first episode of a six-part documentary series focusing on Spanish Model will premiere September 13. The series, which will roll out over the course of two weeks, will include interviews with nearly all of the artists who contributed to the album, as well as with Costello, The Attractions’ members and This Year’s Model producer Nick Lowe.

Here’s Spanish Model‘s full track list:

“No Action” — Nina Diaz

“(Yo No Quiero Ir a) Chelsea” (“[I Don’t Want to Go to] Chelsea”) — Raquel Sofía y Fuego

“Yo Te Vi” (“The Beat”) — Draco Rosa

“Pump It Up” — Juanes

“Detonantes” (“Little Triggers”) — La Marisoul

“Tu Eres Para Mi” (“You Belong to Me”) — Luis Fonsi

“Hand in Hand” — Francisca Valenzuela y Luis Humberto Navejas

“La Chica de Hoy” (“This Year’s Girl”) — Cami

“Mentira” (“Lip Service”) — Pablo López

“Viviendo en el Paraiso” (“Living in Paradise”) — Jesse & Joy

“Lipstick Vogue” — Morat

“La Turba” (“Night Rally”) — Jorge Drexler

“Llorar” (“Big Tears”) — Sebastián Yatra

“Radio Radio” — Fito Páez

“Crawling to the U.S.A.” — Gian Marco y Nicole Zignago

“Se Esta Perdiendo la Inocencia” (“Running Out of Angels”) — Vega

