Speaker Pelosi and AOC Disagree on Impeaching Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she is not for the impeachment of President Trump. Speaking yesterday on Capitol Hill, the California Democrat said she does not think Congress should go down that path because it is too decisive. Plus Pelosi adds, “He’s not worth our time.”

Pelosi said impeachment is justifiable when there’s something so compelling and overwhelmingly bipartisan.

Meanwhile, MNew York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she doesn’t think House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is taking impeachment of President Trump “100-percent off the table.”

The first-term Democrat made the comment to reporters Monday. That was after Pelosi told the Washington Post she doesn’t think the House should pursue impeachment “unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan.”

“I happen to disagree with that take, but you know, she’s the speaker…I think we’ll see.” – @AOC Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats already balking at Pelosi’s desire to avoid impeaching @realdonaldtrump https://t.co/hytC5pmL5R — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 12, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez said “unsettled variables” such as Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation could influence how House Democrats decide to proceed and she believes Trump is guilty of impeachable offenses.