Special Elvis Presley-themed Memphis vacation, including ‘ELVIS’ film screening, being offered by Booking.com

Warner Bros. Pictures

Booking.com recently launched The Ultimate ELVIS Experience at Graceland, a special new Elvis Presley-themed vacation in Memphis, Tennessee, created in honor of the new Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic ELVIS, which opens in theaters on June 24.

Those who book the two-night trip will get to stay at The Guest House at Graceland, and will be treated to behind-the-scenes access to various Elvis-related attractions, chauffeured rides in a vintage automobile, and an exclusive advance screening of the ELVIS film. They also will receive a Presley-inspired Gibson Epiphone guitar.

The Ultimate ELVIS Experience includes a dinner at Graceland’s Presley Motors Automobile Museum; tours of the Graceland and Memphis’ famed Sun Studio; and lunch at the Arcade Restaurant, the home of the fried peanut butter and banana sandwich, Elvis’ favorite sandwich.

Meanwhile, today beginning at 12 p.m. ET, one pair of bookers will have the chance to purchase an Ultimate ELVIS Experience from this Saturday, June 11, to Monday, June 13, for the special price of $19.57, in honor of one of the most pivotal years of Presley’s career. The offer will be available at Booking.com on a first come, first served basis.

