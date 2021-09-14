Special screenings of The Doors’ ‘Live at the Bowl ’68’ film, with bonus features, scheduled for November

Courtesy of Mercury Studios/Trafalger Releasing

An updated version of the Doors concert film Live at the Bowl ’68, along with bonus content, will be screened in select theaters on November 4 to celebrate the 50th anniversary this year of the band’s classic album, L.A. Woman.

The screening event, dubbed The Doors: Live at the Bowl ’68 Special Edition, will feature the full movie, as well as footage of a new performance by surviving Doors drummer John Densmore and guitarist Robby Krieger joined by various guest musicians, plus a conversation with Densmore, Krieger and the group’s manager, Jeff Jampol.

Tickets for the screenings go on sale starting September 21 at TheDoorsFilm.com.

Live at the Bowl ’68, which originally was released in 2012, features restored footage of a July 5, 1968, show that The Doors played at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles that’s widely considered to be one of the band’s best performances caught on film. An album featuring select songs from the same concert was released in 1987 under the title Live at the Hollywood Bowl.

The “Special Edition” of Live at the Bowl ’68 boasts a remastered audio mix in Dolby ATMOS and 5.1 surround sound created by longtime Doors engineer Bruce Botnick, who recorded the original Hollywood Bowl show and co-produced L.A. Woman.

“The magic that has been done to enhance the picture and sound quality of this show will make everyone feel as though they have a front-row seat at the Hollywood Bowl,” says Krieger.

As previously reported, an expanded 50th anniversary reissue of L.A. Woman will be released on December 3.

Here’s the full Live at the Bowl ’68 song list:

Show Start/Intro

“When the Music’s Over”

“Alabama Song (Whiskey Bar)”

“Back Door Man”

“Five to One”

“Back Door Man” (Reprise)

“The WASP (Texas Radio and the Big Beat)”

“Hello, I Love You”

“Moonlight Drive”

“Horse Latitudes”

“A Little Game”

“The Hill Dwellers”

“Spanish Caravan”

“Hey, What Would You Guys Like to Hear?”

“Wake Up!”

“Light My Fire”

“Light My Fire” (Segue)

“The Unkown Soldier”

“The End” (Segue)

“The End”

