Specials from Sting, Heart & more make up AXS TV’s holiday programming

The holiday season is here, and AXS TV is getting into the spirit with a slew of holiday programming that kicks off this weekend with the premiere of a Sting special.

Sting: A Winter’s Night… Live From Durham Cathedral features the former Police frontman’s special intimate performance at the famous London landmark. It features Sting performing his classic tunes as well as songs from his 2009 album, If On A Winter’s Night. The special premieres Saturday, December 3, at 8 p.m. ET.

Heart is also subject of another holiday special, Heart & Friends: Home For The Holidays From Benaroya Hall, which also airs Saturday, starting at 3 p.m. ET. It features Ann and Nancy Wilson‘s performance of such holiday tunes as “Santa’s Going South,” “Ring Them Bells” and “Remember Christmas.” The concert, shot in their hometown of Seattle, features special guests Sammy Hagar, Shawn Colvin, Pat Monahan and Richard Marx.

And on Christmas day, the network will air three classic concerts: Fleetwood Mac – The Dance at 8:30 p.m. ET; Tom Petty – Live from Gatorville at 11 p.m. ET; and Tomorrow is a Long Time: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan, at 1:45 a.m. ET.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.