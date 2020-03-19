Spend your quarantine time with *NSYNC via podcast: "Everyone is healthy," says Lance

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicWhy not spend your free time in quarantine with the members of *NSYNC?

This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the release of the group's era-defining album No Strings Attached, so Lance Bass has been interviewing all his bandmates -- yes, even Justin Timberlake -- about it for his podcast, The Daily Popcast. He's been posting a new installment each day.

"The guys and I have been doing well," Lance tells ABC Audio. "I've gotten to see most of them all week...everyone is healthy and fine...and staying away from many people!"

As for the interviews, Lance says they're a must-listen for any fan.

"This is the first time you've heard the guys talk about *NSYNC in such a long form," he says. "Some of these interviews go an hour-and-a-half! You really get deep with what their thoughts were during this era."

"I learned a lot of stuff. I really did!" he adds. "A lot of my memories were fogged and they really help paint a picture for me and vice versa...so we were all swapping stories and trying to figure out what was real and what wasn't."

Lance says he asked Justin, Chris, J.C. and Joey about a possible reunion, but teases that you'll have to listen to find out what they said.

Meanwhile, Lance says the COVID-19 pandemic has put the kibosh on his latest business venture: a line of mixers called Just Add X, which he had planned to pre-release on May 4.

"Of course, everyone is practicing social distancing right now. So we're just gonna go online at first because no one's going to bars right now," he laughs.

"So we're hoping to provide you some nice-tasting drinks, [while] everyone is quarantined!"

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.