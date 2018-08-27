Spice Girls/AGT Mel B Going To Rehab for PTSD

HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 30: TV personality Mel B attends the "America's Got Talent" Season 11 Live Show at The Dolby Theatre on August 30, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

That guy must have really done a number on her. Mel B revealed yesterday she’s entering rehab following her post-traumatic stress disorder diagnosis that stems from her difficult divorce from producer Stephen Belafonte!

In an interview with The Sun, the Spice Girl and “America’s Got Talent” judge said she will be checking into a clinic in the United Kingdom in the next few weeks for her alcohol and sex addiction.

“The past six months have been incredibly difficult for me,” said Mel B, whose full name is Melanie Brown. “I’ve been working with a writer on my book, ‘Brutally Honest,’ and it has been unbelievably traumatic reliving an emotionally abusive relationship and confronting so many massive issues in my life.”

“I am being very honest about drinking to numb my pain but that is just a way a lot of people mask what is really going on,” she continued. “Sometimes it is too hard to cope with all the emotions I feel. But the problem has never been about sex or alcohol — it is underneath all that.”

Mel B said she was “fully aware” that she’s been at a “crisis point” and is dealing with the situation. She said she’s choosing to go to a facility in the U.K. because she’s “very British.”

Read more HERE.