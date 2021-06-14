The Spice Girls Are Releasing First Song Since 2007 Called Feed Your Love To Celebrate Their 25th Anniversary! The Spice Girls are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their hit song Wannabe. In honor of the anniversary they are releasing, Feed Your Love. It is a demo of a previously unreleased ballad It will be on the group’s Wannabe25 EP. Wannabe is the longest-reigning #1 song by a girl group. The EP will be available to stream starting July 9. You can buy physical copies starting July 23. What was your favorite song from the Spice Girls? Who was your favorite Spice Girl?