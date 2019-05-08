Spice Girls re-releasing greatest hits album as vinyl picture disc

Spice Girls -- The Greatest Hits is coming out as a vinyl picture disc on May 31, and only 2,5000 copies will be available. It features smash hits such as "Wannabe," "2 Become 1," "Spice Up Your Life," "Say You'll Be There" and more.

The album, originally released in 2007, features pictures on both sides and comes in a die-cut sleeve.

The Spice Girls kick off their tour May 24 in Dublin, Ireland. So far, there haven't been any U.S. dates announced, but there are rumors that the British group is working on landing a Las Vegas residency.

Here's the track listing:

Side 1

"Wannabe"

"Say You'll Be There"

"2 Become 1"

"Mama"

"Who Do You Think You Are"

"Move Over"

"Spice Up Your Life"

"Too Much"

Side 2

"Stop"

"Viva Forever"

"Let Love Lead The Way"

"Holler"

"Headlines (Friendship Never Ends)"

"Voodoo"

"Goodbye"

