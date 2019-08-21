Spider-Man Is Out of the MCU

Because Sony and Disney couldn’t come to an agreement on the future of Spider-Man movies his time in the MCU is done. The whole dispute was because of money. Disney wanted a 50/50 financing arrangement and Sony wanted to keep the deal as it was with Marvel getting around 5% of the gross. Sony has other films featuring the wall-crawler and other characters in the wings like “Venom 2,” “Into the Spider-Verse 2,” “Morbius,” and more in waiting. Guess they figure they can get the same mass appeal that Marvel does by doing it on their own. Do you think that Sony will be able to have the success with Spider-Man that Marvel has had in the past?