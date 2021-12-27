‘Spider-Man: No Way Home Passes $1 Billion Worldwide

As expected, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” continues to dominate the box office.

The Marvel film has raked in over $1 Billion worldwide.

And as one outlet explains, it will keep making tons of money since there isn’t much competition for the movie dropping over the next few weeks.

“Sing 2” came in at number 2 over the weekend, and the “Matrix Resurrections” was number 3.

Did you hit up the theater for Christmas? If so, was it busy?

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home had the third-best Christmas box office in history.

The movie brought in a three-day domestic haul of $81.5 million over the Christmas holiday.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the first billion-dollar since ​​Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The new movie is Sony’s highest-grossing domestic release ever and is the studio’s second-best worldwide release since Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Which Spider-Man movie did you like better No Way Home or Far From Home?

Now that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is Sony’s highest-grossing movie ever at US box offices, they are trying to give it an Oscar push.

In a recent interview, Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige and Sony chairman Tom Rothman said they think the movie deserves a shot at getting a Best Picture nomination.

Rothman said, “Quality commerciality is really hard to do…And this is what the Academy needs to stay connected to.”

Feige added that the film was “a celebration both of our Homecoming and of the five other incarnations of Spider-Man that had happened before.”

The only Marvel movie that has been nominated for Best Pictures was “Black Panther” in 2019.

Do you think Spider-Man is good enough to get nominated?