‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ & ‘The Suicide Squad’ Recognized as #OscarsFanFavorite

Earlier last month The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that they would include a “Fan Favorite” category as part of this year’s award ceremony.

While the members of the Academy choose the winners for every other category, the Fan Favorite award will allow everyone to participate in the nominations.

Twitter has been keeping an eye on the leaderboard with the hashtag, #OscarsFanFavorite, and it’s no surprise that two of the year’s biggest blockbuster films, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, ‘The Suicide Squad’ have made the top 10.

Who do you think will take home the Oscar for Best Film? Do you think that the public should be able to vote in all categories?

Click here to cast your vote!