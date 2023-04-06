Spider-Verse Trailer Explodes

Sony‘s second trailer for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is setting a viewership record.

Reports indicate the preview is not only the highest-viewed Spider-Verse franchise trailer, but also the most-viewed superhero film trailer of the summer.

The new trailer has, since launching yesterday, garnered 148.6 million views, beating trailers for forthcoming superhero blockbusters “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “The Flash” in the first 24 hours.

Have you watched the Spider-Verse trailer yet? What did you think?