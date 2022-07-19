Spin Doctors, Lenny Kravitz, Blues Traveler featured on ‘NOW’ compilation focusing on ’90s alt-rock

Sony Music

A new compilation from the NOW That’s What I Call Music folks — which focuses specifically on popular alternative-rock songs from the 1990s — will be released on August 5.

NOW That’s What I Call ’90s Alternative Rock! is an 18-track collection that will be available on CD and digital formats.

The album consists of memorable tunes from many rock acts that emerged in the 1990s, including Spin Doctors‘ “Two Princes,” Lenny Kravitz‘s “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” Blues Traveler‘s “Run Around,” Gin Blossoms‘ “Hey Jealousy” and Blind Melon‘s “No Rain.”

The compilation also features hits from Toad the Wet Sprocket, Third Eye Blind, Sublime, Cake, Len, Tonic, Vertical Horizon, 311 and more.

NOW That’s What I Call ’90s Alternative Rock! can be pre-ordered now.

Here’s the complete track list:

“Are You Gonna Go My Way” — Lenny Kravitz

“My Own Worst Enemy (No S*** Mix)” — Lit

“Inside Out” — Eve 6

“Everything You Want – Vertical Horizon

“If You Could Only See” — Tonic

“Lightning Crashes” — Live

“Interstate Love Song” — Stone Temple Pilots

“No Rain” — Blind Melon

“All I Want” — Toad the Wet Sprocket

“Hey Jealousy” — Gin Blossoms

“Run Around” — Blues Traveler

“The Way” — Fastball

“The Distance” — Cake

“Semi-Charmed Live” (Radio Edit) — Third Eye Blind

“Down” — 311

“Steal My Sunshine” (Single Version) — Len

“Two Princes” — Spin Doctors

“What I Got” — Sublime

