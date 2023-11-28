Spinal Tap’s Derek Smalls releases deluxe edition of solo album ‘Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)’

Bottomland Productions/Immortal Records

Derek Smalls, former vocalist and bass player of the fictional heavy metal band Spinal Tap, has reissued his 2018 solo debut, Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing), with even more music for fans to enjoy.

“As a rock’ n’ roller, I really never expected to make it past 27,” Smalls, better known as actor Harry Shearer, shares. “Here I am with all 10 fingers and all five strings, still ready to rock. Maybe my colleagues are getting older too. So, I’d say, it’s time to rock some more.”

Released in 2018, Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing) featured guest appearances by such A-list rockers as Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen, Yes’ Rick Wakeman, Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, the late Taylor Hawkins and more.

The new deluxe edition features two previously unreleased live tracks: “She Puts the B**** in Obituary” featuring actress Jane Lynch and “Hell Toupee,” both of which were recorded at Los Angeles’ Palace Theatre in February 2019. Smalls has also released a new video for the track “MRI,” featuring a guest appearance by guitarist Dweezil Zappa.

Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing) is available to stream and purchase now.

Released in 1984, This is Spinal Tap was a mockumentary about the fictional rock group Spinal Tap, made up of Shearer as Smalls, Christopher Guest as guitarist Nigel Tufnel and Michael McKean as guitarist David St. Hubbins. Directed by Rob Reiner, the film poked fun at the ridiculous behavior of pretentious rock stars.

Earlier this week, Reiner announced they will begin shooting a sequel to the film in February, featuring guest appearances by Paul McCartney, Elton John and more.

