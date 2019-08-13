Want to meet a real spoiled brat? This guy in India apparently was NOT happy when his parents gave him a BMW for his birthday! He was upset because he wanted a Jaguar! So he did the only logical thing…he pushed the brand new BMW M3 into a river! Guilt or maybe the realization of his own stupidity set in quickly as he and others tried to save the nearly $50,000 birthday gift…they were not successful!! Police are investigating, using the dude’s own video as evidence. Reports only describe him as a ‘young man’ named Akash.