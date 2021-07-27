SPOILER ALERT…….Our Favorite Gymnast Is Out

Oh no…say it isn’t true! We can only hope she’s okay and she’ll be back for single performances. Simone Biles is out of the women’s Olympic gymnastics team final in Tokyo. Biles competed in Team USA’s first rotation on vault, bailing out of her Amanar and scoring a 13.766 for a 1.5 twist. She was then seen walking off the floor with her bag and a trainer. Biles was originally slated to compete on uneven bars in the second rotation, but Jordan Chiles, originally sitting out on the apparatus, was subbed in. Biles returned to the arena before the U.S. competed and hugged her teammates. This is a developing story and will be updated.