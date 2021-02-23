SPOILER ALERT: Reality Steve Reveals if Matt James & Season 25 Winner Are Still Together

Reality Steve tends to know everything about the goings on of The Bachelor. Early on, he revealed Matt picked Rachel Kirkconnell. That theory seemed highly possible after Matt showered Rachel with extravagant gifts. She is the only one to receive gifts and the only one he has told he is falling in love with them. After the scandal broke last week that now has host Chris Harrison taking time away, Reality Steve is now revealing that Matt and Rachel have broken up. Matt wrote a detailed statement that he posted to Instagram Monday night expressing his disappointment with Rachel’s actions. Who do you want to see Matt find love with?